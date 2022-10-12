W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gov. Wike Appoints 28,000 Special Assistants

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, October 12th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appointed 28,000 Special Assistants for political units .

This was announced on Wednesday in a statement by the media aide to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri who stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.

This development is coming less than 24 hours after Governor Wike appointed 14,000 special advisers for the political units and 319 ward Liaison Officers.



He also appointed 40 local government area Liaison Officers.

