Gov. Wike Appoints 28,000 Special Assistants

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appointed 28,000 Special Assistants for political units .

This was announced on Wednesday in a statement by the media aide to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri who stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.

This development is coming less than 24 hours after Governor Wike appointed 14,000 special advisers for the political units and 319 ward Liaison Officers.

He also appointed 40 local government area Liaison Officers.