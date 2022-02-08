Angry Canadian Protesters Block Bridge Against Vaccine Mandate – Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ontario Provincial Police, said Canadian protesters demanding an end to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandates on Tuesday blocked the Ambassador Bridge linking the U.S. city of Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor.

The police said on Twitter “motorists heading to the Ambassador Bridge border point on #Hwy401 westbound are advised to plan an alternate route to the border via #HWY402 due to ongoing demonstration activity in the Windsor area.’’

Canadian broadcaster CBC News reported that the bridge was blocked on Monday night.

The report cited protesters as saying that they were not going to leave the bridge but left one line open for traffic to cross the U.S.-Canada border.

Nevertheless, the traffic was reportedly heavy, with some trucks jammed on the bridge for hours.

The broadcaster also cited the Canada Border Services Agency as saying that all motorists were advised to cross the border via the tunnel 1.8 miles east of the bridge.

Protests have been sweeping across Canada since mid-January, with thousands of truck drivers and other protesters opposing vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border.

Protests this weekend featured political slogans against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ottawa mayor declared a state of emergency on Sunday, and Trudeau was relocated from Ottawa to his nearby summer residence out of safety concerns.

