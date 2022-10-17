Anniversary: Embattled Enugu APC Chairman Agballa, Celebrating Total Failure, Says Ude

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The mainstream Chairman of Enugu State Chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has picked holes on the one year Anniversary celebration by the Embattled State Chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, describing the action as ‘shameful and laughable.

He said: “it is really funny that rather than hide his face in shame over total failure, Agballa, decided to stage a jamboree and macabre dance in the market square in the name of celebrating his one year in office, making mockery of himself and his co- travellers.

Reacting to the said celebration on Monday in Enugu while speaking with Newsmen, Ude, who is the pioneer Enugu State Deputy Chairman of the party, challenged Agballa, to mention any achievement in APC under his controversial watch has recorded anything since he assumed office through the back door in the last one year.

“With the celebrations, Agballa has shown the entire world and the national leadership of our great party that he is a mediocre and serial failure who has nothing to offer.

“How can someone be happy celebrating total failure? This is really shameful and embarrassing” Ude stated.

“For me, I think Agballa is Celebrating his destruction of APC structures and sowing seed of discord in all the 260 political wards, 17 local government areas and three Senatorial districts of the state.

“He is equally celebrating his turning APC Enugu state into a laughing stock, forging of the party’s membership card, taking over of the party’s State Secretariat at 126 park Avenue, Enugu by the Labour Party LP.

“Agballa is also celebrating the non- inclusion of eleven Enugu state 2023 House of Assembly Candidates of APC in the final lists recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC ahead of the general election.

“He is marking his one year anniversary of pitching members against each other, creation of crisis in the state, Picking the party’s Governorship Candidate and his Deputy from same Enugu East Senatorial district.

According to Ude, “there is no right thinking fellow who calls himself a politician except the likes of a serial failure as Agballa, can pick a House of Representative Candidate and Senatorial flag bearer from same local government as witnessed in Oji River Council Area of Enugu state under Agballa’s watch”

“However, i want to once again, plead with our genuine foundation members and Stakeholders not to allow a stranger who came into our fold through the back door destroy the party we all laboured so much to build while he (Agballa) was in the People’s Democratic party PDP.

“We must not keep quiet, we must speak out, because evil triumph when good people decides to maintain silence in any society, we must rise up and rescue our party from the hands of interlopers ” Ude declared.