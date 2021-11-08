FAO Joins Global Landscapes Forum As 32nd Charter Member

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) has announced its resolve to become the 32nd charter member of the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), the world’s largest knowledge-led platform on integrated land use.

The GLF is dedicated to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Climate Agreement. The Forum takes a holistic approach to create sustainable landscapes that are productive, prosperous, equitable and resilient, and considers five cohesive themes of food and livelihoods, landscape restoration, rights, finance and measuring progress.

This was disclosed on Sunday when the FAO hosted join GLF Climate Hybrid Conference at ongoing COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom (UK). The announcement was made at the closing plenary of the GLF Climate, after interventions from speakers such as Elizabeth Mrema, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biodiversity, Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Director of the UN Convention to combat Desertification, and FAO Deputy Director-General, Maria Helena Semedo.

This is in response to agreements coming out of the COP26 and the FAO is also seeking to strengthen its contribution to the broad-based alliances for change that are critically needed to transform current unequal and unsustainable development pathways.

Around a third of global anthropogenic emissions come from our food systems, largely through agricultural practices and land-use change. Meanwhile, world hunger is on the rise, and around 40% of all food produced across the planet is currently lost or wasted.

As the global population grows, and food production is increasingly affected by degradation and climate change impacts, it’s clear that widespread change to our system is required.

In becoming a Charter Member, the FAO joins more than thirty of the world’s leading development, environmental, farmer, rights and research organizations, who have signed the GLF Charter and are committed to the vision of advancing, mainstreaming and implementing the ‘Landscape Approach’ to building landscapes that are productive, prosperous, equitable and resilient.

Director of FAO’s Forestry Division, Mette Wilkie expressed her delight over the development, adding that it will enhance the course of Ecosystem restoration.

“We are delighted to be working with the Global Landscapes Forum to help increase advocacy and visibility for the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, as well as FAO’s work towards more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems,” she said.

Notably, the synergy between healthy ecosystems and the multiple goods and services that contribute to peoples’ livelihoods was highlighted at the GLF Climate session, Leveraging the Power of Forests and Trees for Climate Resilience, jointly hosted by the FAO and CIFOR-ICRAF.

With diverse and concrete examples of adaptation and resilience to climate change, speakers emphasized the role of forests and trees as part of the solution to building resilient societies and a transformative economy of care for people and nature.

Managing Director of GLF, John Colmey said the FAO has been instrumental in the success of the Forum and has been with them since the beginning.

“The Partnership is thrilled to have them join us formally as a Charter Member, bringing with them an unparalleled depth of knowledge in building sustainable farm and forest landscapes across the world,” he stressed.























