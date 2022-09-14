Anthony Joshua To Fight Fury December 3; All Terms Agreed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anthony Joshua has entered the WBC rankings at No 6 on Monday in view of a potential heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury.

To this end, Anthony Joshua has accepted to fight Tyson Fury on December 3 in an all British boxing heavyweight fight.

Fury’s US promoter confirms all parties are working towards making Joshua bout “both want the fight.”

Anthony Joshua’s team have also confirmed they accepted terms of 60-40 purse split in Joshua’s favor as talks are in advance stages.

Joshua’s Management and Matchroom stated on social media that communication had been halted due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and that they were waiting for a response.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, has since replied: “Contract will be with you very soon.”

The 34-year-old initially highlighted November 26 at Wembley or December 3 at Cardiff as potential dates for the fight.