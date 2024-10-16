Anti-Party Activities, PDP Vows To Discipline Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is thinking of taking disciplinary measures against Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, over allegations of anti-party activities.

According to Umar Sani, a Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, the party’s disciplinary committee, chaired by Chief Tom Ikimi, is set to look into Wike’s alleged infractions.

“The issue has been oversimplified, with many framing it as a clash between Abubakar Atiku and Nyesom Wike,” Sani remarked on Arise TV’s Morning Show.

“The Forum is actively working to resolve the crisis,” Sani added, stressing the party’s collective decision-making approach.

The African Examiner writes that in September, the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed on television that Wike had been officially summoned to face the disciplinary committee.

“Three weeks ago, we put up two committees in place, that of reconciliation and disciplinary, and Nyesom Wike is one of the persons to face the disciplinary committee, which is headed by elder statesman Chief Tom Ikimi,” Abdullahi said.

The disciplinary body, which has got lots of petitions, will look at accusations against Wike and other members who allegedly undermined the party during the primaries.