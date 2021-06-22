W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

APC Chieftain, Dankande Is Dead

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Alhaji Bello Dankande, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, has died at the age of 56.

Alhaji Lawal Liman, the state APC caretaker committee chairman disclosed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Liman said the deceased died at a private hospital in Gusau after a brief illness on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the entire APC family in the state, I extend our condolences to the APC leader in the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari and other party stakeholders over the loss.



“I also pray to Allah Subhanallahu Wata’ala to grant him Aljannatul Firdausi and give his family fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Dankande was the state’s former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He was the APC candidate for Dec. 2020 Bakura State House of Assembly By-election and a former Chairman, Bakura local government council.

