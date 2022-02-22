APC Convention: Buhari Meets Governors In Aso Rock

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is presently meeting with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress at Aso Rock in Abuja.

The meeting was previously fixed for last Tuesday but it was postponed before Buhari’s trip to Brussels and Belgium, to attend the EU-AU Summit.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had announced that the meeting had been postponed on Sunday, adding that it was at the instance of the President.

In the meeting, the president will discuss the postponement of the party’s convention earlier scheduled for February 26 2022.

African Examiner recalls that the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee had on Monday shifted the party’s national convention for one month, from February 26 to March 26.