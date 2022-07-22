APC Disowns Ward Chairman In Enugu

…..Passes Confidence Vote On Mainstream Chairman, Ude

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of All progressive Congress APC ward (1) in Awgu Council area of Enugu State, has disowned one Chukwundu Fabian Nnamdi, who has been parading himself as Chairman of the party in the locality, describing the (latter), as impostor, just as they passed confidence vote on the Mainstream Chairman of the party in the state, Comrade Adolphus Ude.

Executive Committee of the Ward which disclosed this in a statement after her meeting held Thursday in Awgu, said such name is not contained in their register, and not their member.

The statement made available to Newsmen Friday in Enugu, signed by the Ward Chairman, Mr. Micheal Okolie Ikechukwu and Secretary, Emmanuel Ilo, urged members of the public to disregard the said impostor and any letter or document he is circulating in the name of APC.

They equally dismissed the Purported suspension of Ude which was contained in a letter signed by the said Chukwundu, saying ‘it is laughable.

“How can a non- member of a political party suspend a Chieftain of a party, pioneer Deputy State Chairman and foundation member of the party for the matter .

As the Chairman of APC Ward (1) in Awgu local government area of Enugu state, I, Okolie, Micheal Ikechukwu, do not know the said Chukwundu, he is not our member, but just an Impostor.

“I was appointed as the ward 1 registration Supervising officer by distinguished Senator Jonathan Zwingina, during the last APC registration/ membership revalidation exercise, and I was also the one that signed the register booklet for our ward, and such name was not contained in that party official document.

So, we wonder how a non- member of a party will be laying claim to the Chairmanship position. This is really funny indeed.

“Throughout the registration process, the said Chukwundu never came close to the venue, so, how can he be parading himself as the Ward 1 Chairman in Awgu?

“We want to also use this medium to announce a vote of confidence passed on our leader and Chairman of Mainstream and foundation members of APC in Enugu State, in the person of Comrade Adolphus Ude, a grass root mobilizer and committed party man.

“After our ward 1 executive Committee meeting, held today, 21st, July 2022 in our office located at No. 2, NA quarters, we unanimously passed a confidence vote on our pragmatic leader, A.C Ude, for his consistency and tremendous contributions to the growth of our party both in Awgu and state level.

The Ward Chairman hinted that motion for the confidence vote was moved by the Ward Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Ilo, and seconded by the Assistant youth leader, Kenechukwu Nwankwo, after which it was unanimously adopted by the Exco.

“Ude’s penchant for mobilizing support of the grassroots Electorate for APC ahead of the 2023 general election is worthy of commendation. Also worthy of note is the huge effort and sacrifices he made during the last registration and membership revalidation exercise in the state.

“Through his effort, Awgu ward (1), recorded the highest membership registration in the entire 260 political wards of the state. What we registered was above half of most of the local government areas in the state, courtesy of Ude’s mobilization.