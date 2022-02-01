Hajj Scam: EFCC Detains Medview Airline MD, Bankole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has taken into custody, the managing director of Medview Airline, Mr Muneer Bankole.

He was reportedly detained yesterday afternoon at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja.

A source familiar with the case disclosed that Bankole, who arrived at the EFCC complex at 11 am on Monday, January 31, 2022, was invited by the anti-graft agency over a case of alleged diversion of 50 per cent of funds paid to him by the National Hajj Commission, and additional $900,000 for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

He allegedly received the funds as mobilization but did not execute the contract.

When contacted, EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest.