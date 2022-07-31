Kidnappers Of Nollywood Actors Demand $100,000 Ransome – Guild

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has said that the guild cannot set aside funds to pay the ransom of their kidnapped members.

Recall that two members of the AGN, Clemson Cornell and Cynthia Okereke, were kidnapped in Enugu, and their kidnappers have demanded a ransom of $100,000.

Disclosing in an interview, Rollas said “The Actors Guild of Nigeria cannot set apart funds for rescuing kidnapped actors, because we have not even set aside funds to help ailing actors. The insecurity in the nation is affecting everybody, not only actors.”

When asked how the AGN is planning to raise money for the release of the kidnapped actors, he said, “We are liaising with the family. It is not the guild that is supposed to provide the money. Right now, we are still brainstorming on what to do, while the security operatives are also doing their jobs.

“We have already taken a proactive step to say that actors should not go to the outskirts of town to shoot films. Even the ones who are filming in cities should ensure that they have adequate security.”

Rollas also stated that though a demand for ransom had been made, no ultimatum had been given on when the money should be paid.