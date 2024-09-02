APC Sweeps Kebbi LG Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in all 21 local government chairmanship and 225 councilorship positions in Kebbi State, as announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission.

The Commission Chairman Aliyu Mera declared the results at the commission headquarters in Birnin Kebbi over the weekend.

He stated that 17 political parties participated in the election, with the major opposition party, PDP, withdrawing from the contest.

The State Independent Electoral Commission has also issued certificates of return to all winners, formalising their victories.

Kebbi, a state in North-West Nigeria, is governed by the APC administration led by Governor Nasir Idris.

About 20 states have rushed to hold local government elections since the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to the third tier of government in July.