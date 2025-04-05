I’m Yet To Make Up My Mind Concerning My Future –Osimhen

I’m Yet To Make Up My Mind Concerning My Future –OsimhenFeatured, Latest Headlines, Sports News Saturday, April 5th, 2025
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has announced that he is yet to make a decision concerning his future.
Osimhen moved to Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last September.
Galatasaray are willing to sign the forward on a permanent transfer after his impressive display for the club.
However, the 26-year-old has also been connected with a move to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.
Speaking on where he will be playing next season, Osimhen stated that he is yet to make a decision.
“I haven’t decided about my future yet. Right now, my only focus is Galatasaray’s championship. I will make this team a champion,” the forward was quoted by Web Aslan.
The striker has scored 27 goals and seven assists in 32 league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=101842