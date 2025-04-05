I’m Yet To Make Up My Mind Concerning My Future –Osimhen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has announced that he is yet to make a decision concerning his future.

Osimhen moved to Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last September.

Galatasaray are willing to sign the forward on a permanent transfer after his impressive display for the club.

However, the 26-year-old has also been connected with a move to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Speaking on where he will be playing next season, Osimhen stated that he is yet to make a decision.

“I haven’t decided about my future yet. Right now, my only focus is Galatasaray’s championship. I will make this team a champion,” the forward was quoted by Web Aslan.

The striker has scored 27 goals and seven assists in 32 league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.