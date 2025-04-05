W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NNPC Ltd Announces New Senior Management Team

Posted by Business News, Featured, Latest Headlines Friday, April 4th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the appointment of the Group Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced the appointment of a new 8-man Senior Management Team on Friday.

The team which will be headed by the GCEO, Mr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has Rowland Ewubare as Group Chief Operating Officer; Adedapo Segun as Group Chief Financial Officer; and Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President Gas, Power & New Energy.

 Other members of the team are: Udy Ntia as Executive Vice President Upstream; Mumuni Dangazau as Executive Vice President Downstream; Sophia Mbakwe as Executive Vice President Business Services; and Adesua Dozie, as Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer.

 All appointments are with immediate effect.

 Olufemi O. Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Abuja.

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=101834

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

SHELL

NNPCL

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us