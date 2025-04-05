Nollywood Actor Calls Out Funke Akindele Over N90k Payment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian actor and comedian, Ijoba Lande, has talked about his terrible experience working with Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, saying that he was only paid ₦90,000 after a month of work.

Lande disclosed this in a viral video which has sparked lots of reactions. Some netizens berated Akindele concerning the alleged low payment and some slammed Lande for calling the actress out publicly and unfairly.

In a live session on his social media page, Lande discussed how his time working with the Everybody Loves Jenifa actress. According to him, he spent an entire month at Akindele’s residence in Amen Estate, only to get a payment that is far below his expectations.