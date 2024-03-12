Tinubu set to launch students loan scheme Thursday – Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, had stated that President Bola Tinubu will launch the Students Loan Scheme on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Ngelale stated this while speaking on a TVC programme titled, ‘Counting the Cost of President Tinubu’s Reforms,’ on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Speaking on some of the welfare initiatives being implemented by the President, Ngelale said, “Later this week, on Thursday, the President will launch the historic National Student Loan Programme.”

“This is a major form of obligation reduction for Nigerians and families and young people at a time when Nigerians are feeling the pinch. We believe this is the way to go,”

This development is coming nine months after Tinubu signed the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, into law so that indigent students can get access to interest-free loans to fund their education in any Nigerian tertiary institution.