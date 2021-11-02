Army Raids IPOB Hideout In Enugu, Arrests Two Ring Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Troop of Joint Security Operatives have reportedly raided a hideout belonging to the militia wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) at Mgbowo in Awgu Council Area of Enugu State.

According to Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development, said it happened in the early hours of Monday, November 1, 2021, saying it was a night operation.

He disclosed that “during the night operation, two ring leaders of IPOB/ ESN were arrested.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency.

“Stressing that there was no incident of indiscriminate firing during the operation.

African Examiner reports that the Army had also dismissed a viral video showing where Soldiers were on rampage at the Community, as well as setting buildings ablaze yesterday























