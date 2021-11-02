W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Army Raids IPOB Hideout In Enugu, Arrests Two Ring Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Troop of Joint Security Operatives have reportedly raided a hideout  belonging  to the militia wing of the proscribed  Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) at Mgbowo in Awgu Council Area of Enugu State.

According to Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development, said it happened in the early hours of Monday, November 1, 2021, saying it was a night operation.

He disclosed that “during the night operation, two ring leaders of IPOB/ ESN were arrested.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency.



“Stressing  that there was no incident of indiscriminate firing during the operation.

African Examiner reports that the  Army had also dismissed a viral video showing  where Soldiers were on rampage at the Community, as well as setting buildings ablaze yesterday

