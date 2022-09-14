Arsenal’s Premier League Clash Against Man City Postponed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Premier League has agreed to reschedule Arsenal’s clash with Man City set for Wednesday October 19.

A new date will be announced ‘in due course.’

The clash was postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa match against PSV which was rescheduled for Thursday October 20.

There were concerns Arsenal may have had to forfeit the match if an alternative date could not be found. But the Premier League has agreed to postpone it.

Arsenal’s game against PSV is billed to be played on Thursday at the Emirate Stadium, but postponed due to lack of available police in London while the UK mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A UEFA statement reads: “UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October at 19:00 CEST

“The rescheduling of this match was possible after the decision of the Premier League to postpone the domestic match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC originally due to be played on 19 October.