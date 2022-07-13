NPC To Recruit 3m Nigerians For 2023 Census — Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Population Commission (NPC) on Wednesday said it would recruit three million ad hoc staff for the 2023 population census.

Dr Abdulmalik Durunguwa, NPC National Commissioner representing Kaduna state, disclosed this during a town hall meeting on the trial census for 2023 in Kafanchan.

Durunguwa said the website for the recruitment would be opened in September for interested applicants.

He said the essence of the town hall meeting was to sensitise residents to the trial census to be conducted in Sanga, Jaba and Kachia Local Government Areas for Kaduna South Senatorial District.

According to him, the trial census, which would run till month end, was a dress rehearsal to the 2023 population and housing census.

He solicited the support and cooperation of all stakeholders towards the success of the trial census.

He restated the commission’s resolve to deploy technology in conducting a population census that would be acceptable by all.

“We seek your cooperation and assistance because without your support we can hardly achieve what we want.

“The 2023 census is going to be different from previous ones. we are going to conduct a census that is uncontestable and acceptable by all

“We are going to minimise human error to the barest minimum with the use of technology,” he added.