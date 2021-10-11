ASUP Urges FG, States To Pay Arrears Of Minimum Wage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called on the Federal and some state governments to pay outstanding arrears of the minimum wage to its members as contained in the Memorandum of Action (MoA).

The union also frowned at the delays in the release of the approved N15 billion Revitalisation Fund, non-payment of salaries to its members in some state owned institutions, and non- commencement of the renegotiation of the 2010 agreement.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Abdullahi Yelwa, ASUP’s National Publicity Secretary, on Sunday in Bauchi.

Yelwa said that the decisions were reached during the 101st Regular ASUP National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

The statement read in parts: “ASUP equally expressed dismay at recent reports of infractions in the process of appointment of Principal Officers in Federal Polytechnics and some state-owned polytechnics in disregard to the provisions in the extant laws.

“The union particularly noted the events at the Federal Polytechnics, Ekowe, Offa and Mubi, where the process of appointment of Rectors were flawed, leading to the shortlisting of unqualified persons.

“The union notes that the council affairs in Federal Polytechnics, Oko, Offa, Auchi and Kaura Namoda has been relocated to the FCT without due consideration to the cost implication on the institutions, safety of staff and sensitive documents as well as general administration of the affected institutions.”

Yelwa, however, said that members of the public should hold government responsible in the event of breakdown of industrial harmony, adding that the union and its members had shown considerable patience and restraint.

“In view of the unsatisfactory status of implementation of the MoA signed between the union and government in April 2021.

“The union once again demand that the government should without further delay ensure the release of the arrears of the Minimum Wage to staff and release the approved Revitalisation Fund for the sector.

“Government should set up the implementation committee to administer the fund, recommence the renegotiation of the union’s 2010 agreement and withdraw institutional accreditation to state owned institutions where staff are owed salaries.

“The union equally urged the government to revisit the appointment processes for principal officers in Federal Polytechnics, Ekowe, Offa and Mubi, to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Federal Polytechnics Act,” it said.

According to Yelwa, the union will deepen its consultations on the next action as there will be no further warnings if the government failed to meet its demands.

NAN























