NLC Protests In Lagos Over ASUU Strike

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress are protesting in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital, in solidarity with the strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The protest which is currently holding is also an opportunity for the NLC to bring attention to other issues affecting the nation.

The score of protesters who stormed the street carried placards with several inscription such as ‘Stop importation of petrol, refine the refineries’, ‘Nigeria at 60 years of independence, more hunger in the land’, etc.



Another placard read, “Reduce the cost of governance now, save the masses from poverty and hunger.”

