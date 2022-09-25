ASUU Should Not Be Deregistered – NLC Warns FG, Writes Ngige

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has cautioned the Federal Government against purported moves to withdraw the registration license of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over alleged non-submission of the union’s audited financial returns for over five years.

Rumours have been going round suggesting that the academic union may be deregistered over failure to submit its audited financial reports to the Registrar of Trade Unions for over five years as required by the law.

This is coming amid a stand-off between ASUU and the Federal Government caused by the union’s decision not to call off the seven-month old industrial action.

Reacting to a media reports that the Federal Government may request for withdrawal of ASUU’s registration because of the alleged infraction, the NLC revealed that two previous attempts by the academic union to submit its financial reports were deliberately rejected.

In the letter to the Registrar of Trade Unions and copied Minister of Labour and Employment, Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President warned against any attempt to deregister or withdraw ASUU’s registration licence.

The NLC letter read: “We understand that ASUU has responded to your query to submit its Annual Financial Report and Audited Accounts within 72 hours. ASUU responded to the query through their letter dated September 9, 2022.

“In the letter, the union posited that it had submitted the Annual Financial Returns and Audited Accounts for 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. ASUU also averred that the union has now rendered the account for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 as of September 9, 2022.

“We understand that due to disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the union was unable to fill these reports immediately the financial documents were prepared and available for filing. We also understand that regardless of the COVID-19 disruptions, the union had paid for statutory required filling fees.”