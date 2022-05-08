ASUU Strike: Students Mobilise For Protests In Lagos, Imo, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Students have commenced mass mobilisation across States, including Lagos, Ilorin and Imo against the continued strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and non-teaching staff unions.

African Examiner gathered that students have decided to embark on peaceful march on the streets because there seems to be no end in sight to the ASUU strike, which has entered its third month.

According to fliers seen trending on social media platforms, students in Lagos will gather at University Road Junction Yaba on Monday by 8:00am for the action.

In Kwara, students will gather at the University of Ilorin gate on Tuesday.

Imo State University (IMSU) will also protest on Wednesday.

On social media, hashtags such as #EndASUUstrike, #FGendASUUstrikeNow topped Twitter trends.

Banners with inscriptions like ‘End ASUU strike now’, and ‘No to incessant strikes’, among others have since gone viral.

Last week, students from tertiary institutions in Edo State including University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU), and Federal Polytechnic Auchi protested the strike action.

The Federal Government and the striking lecturers would resume talks this week with a view to ending the prolonged closure of public universities.