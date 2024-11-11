Atiku Berates Tinubu’s Policies Says It Is “Killing Nigerians”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, saying that they are worsening the hardships of Nigerians.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku refuted the accusation of jealousy aimed at him by the presidency, saying that he is more worried about the economic mismanagement under Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku’s response is coming on the heels of Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s spokesperson who accused him of jealousy.

Atiku, however, replied through Shaibu, stating, “Jealous of Tinubu inflicting pain on Nigerians? Hell no, wickedness is an exclusive preserve of T-Pain?

“On July 8, 2024, Tinubu announced the lifting of import duties on essential goods like food for 150 days. But over 120 days later, the policy is yet to take effect, while Nigerians continue to suffer from skyrocketing food prices, with inflation exceeding 40%, the highest in decades,” he stated.

Atiku also queried the effectiveness of the president’s economic policies describing it as “incompetent” and “unprepared”.

“After removing the petrol subsidy abruptly, Tinubu scrambled to promote a CNG initiative, yet there’s no gas infrastructure in most states. Transport costs keep rising alongside food prices,” Atiku said.

“In his mid-term expenditure framework, Tinubu projected an exchange rate of N700/$1 in 2024 and N650/$1 by 2025. Rather than addressing reality, he persists in a ‘fool’s paradise,’ even misleading Nigerians about FX reserves that are allegedly 20% of the $40 billion claimed.”

He tasked the government to focus on governance instead of attacking political opponents, saying that the missteps in Tinubu’s tenure so far have indicated a lack of preparedness.

“The disregard for governance and reliance on compromised courts to undermine opposition is a shame,” he added.