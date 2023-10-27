Atiku, Obi Hope Of Becoming President Now Until 2031, Says Ganduje

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has applauded the Supreme Court judgment affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 23 presidential election.

Ganduje said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the judgement had laid to rest all claims by the opposition parties that the outcome of the presidential poll was manipulated in favour of Tinubu.

He said the Supreme Court verdict would pave the way for Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the Renewed Hope mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians.

He called on the presidential candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to bury their hatchets.

The APC national chairman specifically asked Atiku and Obi to join hands with Tinubu to reposition the country for sustainable growth and development.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward,” he said.

He congratulated both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy; Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country.

“There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualise their presidential aspiration after the second tenure of Tinubu in 2031,” Ganduje said.

He called on Nigerians, irrespective of political leanings, to rally round the president to ensure that he delivered more dividends of democracy and move the country on the path of sustainable progress.





