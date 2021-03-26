Nigerian-Born Adeyemo Officially Becomes First Black US Deputy Secretary Of Treasury

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo has been confirmed as the deputy secretary of the treasury department by the US senate which makes him the first African American to hold the position

Adeyemo’s appointment was announced after a voice vote which is usually deployed when there is little to no opposition

Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, described Adeyemo as “a master of shuttle economic diplomacy who would help meld US economic and national security interests”

“Wally is everything the Treasury Department needs right now: He has spent his career working at the intersection of America’s national security interests and our economic ones,” Yellen was quoted to have said in a statement

“In the process, he becomes a master of shuttle economic diplomacy, helping keep America’s economy strong at home and competitive abroad

“Those values – and that managerial experience – will be a tremendous asset to Treasury now as we continue implementing the American Rescue Plan”

Adeyemo also served as deputy national security adviser (NSA) for international economics in the administration of former President Barack Obama. as deputy national security adviser (NSA) for international economics

