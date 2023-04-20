Avoid Politicians Who Only Patronise You During Elections, Wike Tells Churches

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has enjoined churches to be careful of politicians who only approach them during election.

Wike made this known during the inauguration of Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls School (ACMGS) road in Elelenwo Town of Obio/Akpor LGA on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

He stated that churches should be able to understand and identify those who believe in their faith.

He said: “The church should always identify with those who from the beginning had always worked with them. Not with those, when election comes, they come and talk to you that they are Christians.

“Christianity is not only during election. Christianity should be done from the outset; you have to show that you’re a Christian.

“The church should understand those who believe in them, who trust them, who will work with them, not only when it comes to politics that people will now run to the church, no. That is why I’ve told the church to be careful of politicians who will want to use the church.”

He heaped praises on the church for its prayers and support for his administration.