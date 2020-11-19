Wike Berates Umahi For Defecting To APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has berated his counterpart, in Ebonyi State, Governor Dave Umahi for decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

African Examiner recalls that Governor Umahi on Tuesday decamped to the APC as he stated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was unjust to the South – East.

Reacting to this development, Gov. Wike while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday stated that Governor Umahi left the PDP due to selfish reasons.

According to Governor Wike, who was responding to a question of the possibility of the party to agree to make adjustments regarding claims that there were better opportunities for consultations in the APC.

Wike said: “Assuming the party even wants to do that, I will not be a party to it.

“Nobody threatens anybody just because you want to gain something. Which means he has been working with the APC.”

According to Wike explained that Governor Umahi had threatened the PDP by insisting that he would leave the party if it fails to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the SouthEast.

He said: “One state came up to say, ‘if you don’t give South-East the Presidency’, we will leave the party.”

According to Wike, there is nothing wrong in been ambitious or in seeking the presidential ticket for the South East but the manner Umahi went about it was not okay.

He said, “You don’t do it in a way that you say ‘if you don’t give us, we will leave’. Now, the place where you are going to, have they come to tell you that they are giving you the Presidency?”

Despite his criticism of Umahi’s actions, Wike stated that the Ebonyi governor is his friend who knows him very well.

“He can say whatever he wants to say today. If there is one person who has supported Umahi very well; he knows it is me,” Wike said.

He, however, expressed surprised that Umahi thinks that he is the one that is qualified to run for the presidency in the SouthEast.

