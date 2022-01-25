Bandits Kill Police Officers In Jigawa Attack – Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Jigawa State have confirmed the killings of two officers in Taura Local Government Area and the abduction of the son-in-law to a government contractor in the state, Haruna Maifata.

The incident occurred at Kwalam in Taura LGA where the contractor lives.

The kidnappers abducted Ma’aru Abubakar, the son-in-law of the contractor.

Police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, while confirming the incident to reporters, said efforts were being intensified by the police to arrest the bandits.

He identified the deceased officers as Anas Usaini, a superintendent of police, and Sunusi Alhassan, an inspector.

He said the officers were shot dead close to an improvised patrol vehicle which was set ablaze by the gunmen.

Residents said the gunmen invaded their target’s residence after attacking a security formation and went into the town unchallenged.

Residents said the latest incident occurred less than three months after Kabiru Taura, a businessman, was kidnapped and freed after reportedly paying over N20 million ransom.

Jigawa is a relatively peaceful state in the troubled Nigerian North-west region, but residents have called for more security attention to ensure the situation there ,too, does not deteriorate.