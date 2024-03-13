It Was Akeredolu’s Wish I Succeed Him – Aiyedatiwa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially declared his intention to contest the Ondo State Governorship Election slated for November 16, 2024.

The governor, who addressed supporters at the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade, Akure, on Tuesday, expressed interest to contest the poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aiyedatiwa, then Ondo deputy governor, would later succeed the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu after the latter’s death on December 27, 2023.

According to Aiyedatiwa, it was the wish of the late Akeredolu that he (Aiyedatiwa) succeeded“My mission would focus on key developmental issues to alleviate poverty, banish hunger and make Ondo State self-sustaining. My development agenda is to emplace a State Economic Empowerment Development Strategy (SEEDS).

“Today, I offer myself to lead, not to rule, to respect your wishes, not to dominate you, and to lead by example of humility, good character and empathy, which I have demonstrated in office since 2021.”

him as the governor of the state.

“Just about this time three years ago, our late leader and former Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON and my humble self as Deputy Governor, mounted the soap box to seek your support to govern this blessed State. You all gladly gave your support and ensured our victory under a joint ticket of the APC,” he stated.

“Distinguished citizens and party faithful, I must re-echo what our late leader had always wished for in his lifetime. It was his wish that I succeed him, not in death though, as the next Governor of the State.”

Aiyedatiwa was not the first to make such a claim as a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Wale Akinterinwa, had said Akeredolu anointed him as his successor.

Meanwhile, the late governor’s widow, Betty Akeredolu-Anyanwu, clearly does not support Aiyedatiwa’s governorship bid as she recently scolded her later husband’s niece for backing Aiyedatiwa’s ambition.

However, Aiyedatiwa maintained that his late principal wanted him to carry on after him (Akeredolu). Aiyedatiwa said, “All was with one conviction and implicit confidence in me to carry on the torch of accelerated development which he lit first in 2017 and later renewed under a joint ticket for both of us in the 2021 gubernatorial election.