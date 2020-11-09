Barcelona legend, Samuel Eto’o Involved In Car Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barcelona legend, Samuel Eto’o, was involved in a car accident around Nkongsamba-Douala road in Cameroon but he is in stable condition.

According to reports, the ex- Inter Milan star coming from a wedding celebration when his car was hit by a public transport bus on Sunday morning.

The car was badly damaged in the front but the footballer has since been taken to a hospital and he is doing fine under the watch of doctors.

“The crushed car Samuel Eto’o was in. I can confirm that he is fine, we spoke again. Doctors taking care of additional examinations,” a Cameroonian journalist tweeted.

France Football stated that the former Cameroon captain suffered head injury but no life was lost.

African Examiner writes that Eto’o retired from football in 2019 after a career that spanned 22 years.

