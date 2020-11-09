W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Barcelona legend, Samuel Eto’o Involved In Car Accident

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, Sports Monday, November 9th, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barcelona legend, Samuel Eto’o, was involved in a car accident around Nkongsamba-Douala road in Cameroon but he is in stable condition.

According to reports, the ex- Inter Milan star coming from a wedding celebration when his car was hit by a public transport bus on Sunday morning.

The car was badly damaged in the front but the footballer has since been taken to a hospital and he is doing fine under the watch of doctors.

“The crushed car Samuel Eto’o was in. I can confirm that he is fine, we spoke again. Doctors taking care of additional examinations,” a Cameroonian journalist tweeted.

France Football stated that the former Cameroon captain suffered head injury but no life was lost.

African Examiner writes that Eto’o retired from football in 2019 after a career that spanned 22 years.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=57465

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

FIDELITY

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

FIRS

zenith

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us