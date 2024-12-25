Be Patient With Tinubu, Omo-Agege Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ovie Omo-Agege, a former deputy senate president, has enjoined Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Omo-Agege, stated this in his Christmas message to Nigerians, where he acknowledged the hardship orchestrated by the government’s economic policies, but stated that the policies will benefit Nigerians in the long run.

“As we rejoice, let us not forget the numerous challenges we face as a nation,” the statement reads.

“We acknowledge that the recent reforms have caused hardship for many Nigerians, particularly with the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the naira’s multiple exchange rates.

“Nonetheless, it’s essential to recognise that these reforms are designed to address decades of economic mismanagement and put Nigeria on a path to sustainable growth.

“The reforms are crucial for transitioning our economy from import-dependent to self-sufficient, productive, and job-creating. Achieving this ambitious long-term goal requires patience and perseverance.



“Encouragingly, we are already witnessing positive gains, including improved growth rates, reduced imports, increased exports, higher incomes for farmers, and increased FAAC allocations to state and local governments.

“As we move forward, it’s crucial that we collaborate to build a brighter future for our nation.

“With perseverance and collective support, we can overcome current hardships and emerge stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous.”

The former deputy senate president enjoined Nigerians to support Tinubu to succeed in his economic transformation. And he called on the Delta State government to quickly address the poor infrastructure, insecurity and inadequate healthcare system in the state.

“Many communities are left in dire need due to lack of transparency and accountability in funds allocation,” he said.

“Despite its huge potential, agriculture has been neglected, unlike in many other states.

“This sector is crucial for providing food, creating jobs, and stimulating economic growth.

“In fact, agriculture contributes significantly to the global economy, providing employment, raw materials, and economic development opportunities.

“Through prioritising agriculture, Delta can unlock its economic potential, reduce poverty, and improve the livelihoods of its residents.

“As your opposition leader, I remain committed to driving change and ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity for our beloved state.”