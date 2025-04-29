Okowa Says Atiku Will Soon Dump PDP, Drums Support For Tinubu 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, says ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is making plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections even as he drummed support for President Bola Tinubu’s second term.

Okowa, who officially joined the All Progressives Congress yesterday, speaking on Arise News on Tuesday, regretted that he didn’t align with his people in supporting a southern candidate in 2023 instead of accepting the position to be the running mate of Atiku.

He said: “Even when we were campaigning, I realised our people were not interested in having another northerner come into power.

“But the decision had already been taken at the federal level by the party, and I had been nominated. Still, in retrospect, I now believe I should have gone with the will of my people.”

Okowa added: “That showed the people still believed in us, believed in me. They said you’ve done well, and we will support the governor you have chosen. And they did.”

When asked about his communication with Atiku before he dumped the PDP, Okowa responded, “I actually did communicate with him that we were going to have stakeholders meetings this week (in the last week) and that it was going to be a leadership meeting and the outcome of that meeting was going to determine our next path because we were no longer comfortable with the PDP.

“And I also know that he is already heading out of the PDP from the communications he has passed on to me, and that Nigerians know already.”

Why Tinubu Should Complete Eight Years In Office



Ifeanyi Okowa also stated that Nigerians should allow President Bola Tinubu complete eight years in office because of political stability.

“But beyond all this, for the stability of this nation, I also do believe that, yes, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was elected president in 2023, and for the stability of Nigeria, it is best for us to have him complete his eight-year tenure, then the presidency can move back to the north,” he said.

“I believe that is the right thing, while not calling it a north-south thing.”

Speaking on the subject of zoning, Okowa stated that political competition is no longer strictly categorized by the north-south divide.