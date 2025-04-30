Oborevwori: Ibori Will Also Join APC Soon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, has stated that he looks forward to welcoming a former governor of the state, James Ibori, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oborevwori who used to be a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last week decamped to the APC.

The governor stated this on Tuesday in a vigil mass at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Otu-Jeremi, in Ughelli South LGA which was held in honour of Amos Utuama, former deputy governor of Delta

“We can only say the truth. If you are sentimental, the family will break, the centre cannot hold,” Oborevwori said.

“I didn’t want to speak here, but our bishop said ‘speak, so people will hear’.

“So that when our leader leaves here and goes home, you will see your (political) family, today is scattered, and when you go to Abuja, you won’t speak in different voices.

“You are speaking here, other people are speaking here, so you will sleep well. It is now the time for you to lead us well.

“You know, you must talk to your elders and seek counsel from the elders.

“When you are leading your children, some are in APC, some are in Labour Party, some are here, and I asked him (Ibori), ‘when is he going to join us?’ And I know he will join us very soon in APC. I will receive our leader in Jesus name.”

Speaking to Ibori, the governor said: “You have created a big family, and the family needs to be united.”

The African Examiner writes that Utuama, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), died at the age of 77. He served as deputy governor of the state between May 2007 and May 2015.