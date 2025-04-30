Tinubu Congratulates Dangote On World Bank Appointment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, a body tasked with promoting investment and job creation in emerging economies.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President described the appointment as apt, giving Dangote’s rich private sector experience, strategic investments, and many employment opportunities created through his Dangote Group.

President Tinubu described the Dangote Group as one of Africa’s leading conglomerates through innovation and continuous investment.

He said that Dangote Group’s business interests span cement, fertiliser, salt, sugar, oil, and gas, and the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals remains Africa’s most daring project and most significant single private investment.

President Tinubu urged Africa’s richest man to bring to bear on the World Bank appointment his transformative ideas and initiatives to impact the emerging markets across the world fully.

The World Bank announced Dangote’s appointment on Wednesday as part of a broader expansion of its Private Sector Investment Lab.

The lab now enters a new phase aimed at scaling up solutions to attract private capital and create jobs in the developing world.

The CEO of Bayer AG, Bill Anderson, the Chair of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and the President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Mark Hoplamazian, are on the Private Sector Investment Lab with Dangote.

The World Bank said the expanded membership brings together business leaders with proven track records in generating employment in developing economies, supporting the Bank’s focus on job creation as a central pillar of global development.