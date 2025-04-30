W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2027: Obi Doesn’t Need Coalition To Unseat Tinubu – NLC

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, April 30th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stated that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), does not require a coalition with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or endorsement from any political heavyweights ahead of the 2027 vote.

There have been talks about a coalition to take power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently. Also, opposition politicians have been having lots of “strategic meetings” because of this development.

 Ndubuaku, deputy president of the NLC political commission, said Obi remains a likeable politician capable of unseating President Bola Tinubu.

Ndubuaku refuted claims that Obi may be going back to the PDP as he described the party as “crisis-ridden and near-empty”.

“Peter Obi doesn’t need any coalition to win the 2027 presidential election. He is a sellable candidate,” he said.

“If you recall, he was already coasting to victory in the 2023 elections before the controversial glitches.

“He even defeated Tinubu in his own stronghold in Lagos, which shows Nigerians want him in power.

“For as long as INEC conducts a free and fair election, he will win. He can also leverage his local and international connections to make it happen.”

 

