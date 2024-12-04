Benue Agog As Dangote Cement, Communities, Seal Multimillion Naira Development Accord

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A wave of jubilation swept through Gboko, Benue State, on Wednesday as Dangote Cement Plc and six host communities signed an historic Community Development Agreement (CDA).

The landmark accord, which commits Dangote Cement to multimillion-naira development initiatives, was celebrated as a transformative milestone, with the communities pledging to uphold a peaceful coexistence.

His Royal Highness, Ter Gboko, Gabriel Shosum, hailed the pact as the dawn of a new era, affirming that the communities’ longstanding aspirations had been realized.

The monarch extended gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, for his commitment to addressing the needs of the host communities, while urging local leaders to sustain peace and harmony to support the company’s operations.

Mrs. Bimbo Sariat Olawoye, representing the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, expressed pride in the achievement and called for collective efforts to ensure the full implementation of the CDA.

Hon. Elias T. Yina, Executive Chairman of Gboko Local Government, described the agreement as unparalleled in the company’s over 40-year history, highlighting its potential to benefit not only the local government but also the State.

Plant Director, DCP Gboko, Louis K. Raj, said the achievement of the CDA is as a result of the support from the Benue State government, as well as from the Gboko Local Government, community leaders and the ministry of Solid Minerals Development, among other stakeholders.

The Plant Director added: “This important occasion marks the beginning of concrete infrastructural development and social support in the areas of Education, improved access to Healthcare, Economic Empowerment programs targeted at the Youths, the women groups and the farming population. The company’s social investment will also facilitate improved access to potable water, improve electrification and power supply to the host communities, among other things.

“The Gboko Plant’s CDA also provides for scholarship grants for students in secondary and tertiary institutions to promote excellence in educational pursuits of indigent students from our host communities.”

Head of Social Performance, Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola described the signing of the CDA as historic and key to the implementation of key projects in the host communities.

The CDA, he said, provides for interventions covers the provision of infrastructural and educational development for a period of five years.

In his remarks, President General of the Jemgbash Development Association Prince Yandev Amaabai urged the communities to be peaceful and eschew violence.

“Dangote has provided us jobs, and now is supporting us as a people. We must support him and be peaceful,” he said.

The agreement was signed with six host communities: Tse-kucha(Mbatyula), Quarry, Amua(Mbakper), Mbazembe, Mbatur and Pass Brothers.