Boko Haram Attack Police Station In Borno, Kills Two Personnel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two police personnel have been killed as Boko Haram terrorists attacked a police station in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

One other police officer was critically injured as the terrorists exchanged fire with police on duty at the station before they were eventually overpowered and repelled with the assistance of the civilian joint taskforce who are stationed near the police station.

According to a security source, the Boko Haram terrorists attacked around 11pm on Wednesday.

The source said no facility or security equipment was affected in the attack.

However, a police statement which confirmed the attack, said it happened at about 12:10am on Thursday.

The statement signed by the Borno State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, said grenades were recovered during an assessment tour of the scene of attack in Nganzai by the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Yusufu Lawal.

“On 9th January 2025 at about 12:10am, unknown gunmen suspected to be BokoHaram Terrorist attempted to invade Nganzai Police Division, gallant officers who were on watch repelled the terrorists, after series of exchange in gun battle, the terrorist threw hand-grenades which unfortunately landed on a shelter tent behind the division, and fatally wounded two officers.

“During the scene assessment by the Commissioner of Police, two hand-grenades were recovered by EOD – CBRN Base 13 Maiduguri, the body of the deceased have been taking to State General Hospital Maiduguri.

“The Commissioner of Police commended the gallant officers who stood on ground to prevent the attack and condoles with the families of the two officers who lost their lives.

“The Command remains dedicated and committed in ensuring safety and security for all and calls for calm as normalcy has been restored,” the police statement read in part.