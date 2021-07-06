Boko Haram Insurgents Captured With Sex Enhancement Drugs – Army

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has stated that it has captured Boko Haram terrorists with sex enhancement drugs and other “assorted items” during a clearance operation in Borno.

The army spokesman, Onyeama Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the Nigerian troops arrested two terrorists at Muna.

“Troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on a clearance operation within Muna general area of Borno state, have captured two Boko Haram terrorists and recovered assorted items and utensils meant for BHT replenishment on July 3, 2021.

“Items recovered from the BHT logistics suppliers include one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones (Techno and Infinix), and some quantity of petroleum, oil, and lubricant.

"The troops equally recovered a large quantity of psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, as well as foodstuff, amongst others," the statement said.
























