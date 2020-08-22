Bomb Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Mali

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Days after military officers in Mali seized power from President Ibrahim Keita, four soldiers were killed in a bomb explosion in the centre of the country.

The AFP, quoting a military source, reports that an explosive device detonated when a vehicle conveying some of the military junta reached Koro, a borderline town with Burkina Faso, killing four soldiers and leaving one seriously injured.

The development comes a day after the military junta freed two government officials arrested during Tuesday’s coup.

The junta, who earlier rejected foreign interference, on Thursday gave the human rights team of the United Nations Mission in Mali access to Mr Keita who is being detained alongside 17 other political leaders.

They have promised to oversee elections for a transitional government in due time.

