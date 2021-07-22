BREAKING: Beninese Operatives Interrogate Sunday Igboho, Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Beninoise security operatives are interrogating embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

A judicial source confirmed to BBC Pidgin that Igboho and his wife, Rope are with operatives of Brigade criminelle in Cotonou.

It was gathered after the interrogation, he is expected to appear before the Cour d’Appel in Cotonou.

The court is expected to debate on the international arrest warrant issued against him.

If it is found to be in order, he’ll be extradited.

But if the warrant is defective from the legal or administrative angle, he’ll be referred before the prosecutor.

It was also learnt that since Igboho did not commit any of the alleged crimes in Benin Republic, the prosecutor will determine the next steps.

