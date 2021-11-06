BREAKING: INEC Extends Voting By A Day Over Failure Of BIVAS Machine

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended voting in the Anambra State governorship election till Sunday.

It is to enable those who could not vote on Saturday due to the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS) machine to do so.

The machine failed to work in many units.

Addressing reporters at the INEC office in Awka, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, said the closing of voting had been shifted from 2.30 pm to 4. pm on Saturday, after which the exercise will continue on Sunday in units where voting could not hold.

He said the machines suffered software hitches, adding that the commission’s engineers were working to rectify the problem.

He said materials did not arrive on time at some polling units because some drivers and ad-hoc staff failed to turn up.























