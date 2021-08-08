BREAKING: Billionaire Businessman Captain Hosa Okunbo Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Billionaire Business magnate, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, is dead. He was aged 63.

African Examiner gathered that Capt. Okunbo died in London on Saturday, August 7th, after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Captain Wells Okunbo was born on January 7th, 1958 in Benin City, Oredo LGA of Edo State.

He became a pilot at 21. He ventured into agriculture later on, starting a company called Wells Farm Limited and has invested millions of dollars in green house farming and agro-allied business in Edo State.

As a commercial pilot, he worked for Intercontinental Airlines and Okada Airlines. He was made a captain in 1983 at 25, and retired five years later.























