(BREAKING) : Council of State Okays April 2023 For National Census

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Council of State has Okayed the national population census for April 2023 after the general elections.

Director-General of National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa-Kwarra, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting of the Council of State presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Isa-Kwarra also said the NPC would be conducting a pilot census from June 2022 after political parties must have concluded their pre-general elections activities.

The NPC boss, who recalled the last census exercise held in 2006, disclosed that the commission will deploy high technology for the exercise.

He said through census data is generated for planning, noting that the data currently being used are mere projections and obsolete.

Isa-Kwarra said: “It is very crucial because I have highlighted that the census is a very important exercise for the nation.

“Because through census we generate the data that we use for policy making, for planning, for development, by the three tiers of government, and the private sector, they all need this.

If you are a private sector, you’re producing something, certainly, you need to know the population of an area if you want to create a market there.

“So census data is very crucial, very important. Because, the data we’ve been using are just projections, estimation. And are sort of obsolete, we need the actual census data to use for our planning.“

Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru disclosed that Buhari will meet security chiefs next Tuesday over worsening security situation following recommendations and comments by the Council of State.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the Council of State approved 159 out of 162 applications presented for consideration for perogative of mercy for convicts and inmates in correctional centres.

The Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, said the council approved the conferment of National Honours Award on 434 Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in the various field of endeavours.

This is the fourth time the President will preside over the meeting with the first held on October 21, 2015 and the second on September 7, 2016 and the third virtually in August 2020.

The Council of State is an organ of the Federal Government saddled with the responsibility of advising the executive on policy making matters.

Members of the council include: President Vice President, past presidents, Senate President, House of Reps Speaker Chief Justice of Nigeria, serving and past.

Others are Attorney General of the Federation, all State Governors and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

