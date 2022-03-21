(BREAKING): EFCC Reproves Officer Over Obiano’s Video Leak

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has started disciplinary action against one of its officers for leaking a video of former Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano while in its custody.

It disclosed this in a statement titled “EFCC Subjects Officer Behind Obiano’s Video Leak to Disciplinary Action”.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending video showing the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in the custody of the Commission.

“The Commission wishes to distance itself from the said video which is completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure of the EFCC.

“A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act and he is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”

The EFCC granted Obiano administrative bail on Mobday after he spent four nights in its custody.

African Examiner had reported Obiano was arrested last Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on his way to Texas, United States.

The EFCC last November placed the former Governor on its watchlist.