JUST IN: Uzodimma Sworn In For Second Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hope Uzodimma has been sworn in for a second term as the governor of Imo State months after he was re-elected as the state’s leader.

The governor took the oath of office at around 3:24 pm at the Dan Ayiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

His inauguration came just minutes after Lady Chinyere Ekomaru took her oath of office as the deputy governor of Imo State.

Monday’s event had in attendance thousands of Imo residents and guests within and outside the state.

President Bola Tinubu; ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo; the Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representative Tajudeen Abbas, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains were among those in attendance.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



