Breaking: Enugu Market President, Stephen Aniagu Assassinated

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Enugu city as unknown gunmen suspected to be hired assassin’s Saturday night murdered President of the Ogbete Main market Traders Association OMMTA, Enugu, Chief Stephen Aniagu.

He was said to have been killed by his assailants who shot him at close range at Top land area of Enugu while driving.

The late Aniagu who is serving his first tenure in office hails from Akagbe Ugwu Community in Enugu South local government areas of Enugu state.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with the state police public Relations officer, PPRO DSP Daniel Ndukwe on the development failed, as his mobile telephone number could not go through as at the time of filing this report.

Detailed information on the unfortunate incident soon.