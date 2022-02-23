(BREAKING): Federal Ministry Of Finance Headquarters On Fire In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters located in the Central Area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is currently on fire.

The details of the inferno as of the time of filing this report are sketchy.

However, our correspondent learnt that firefighters had arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service, Abraham Paul, confirmed the incident, saying that the personnel of the fire service are currently battling the fire.

Details later…