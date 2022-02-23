W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Federal Ministry Of Finance Headquarters On Fire In Abuja

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters located in the Central Area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is currently on fire.

The details of the inferno as of the time of filing this report are sketchy.

However, our correspondent learnt that firefighters had arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.



The Spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service, Abraham Paul, confirmed the incident, saying that the personnel of the fire service are currently battling the fire.

Details later…

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=74062

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us