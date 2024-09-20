W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Gov Mbah’s Pinnacle Petrol Station In Enugu Set On Fire

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Friday, September 20th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pinnacle petrol station owned by Governor Peter Mbah and located at Agbani road, Enugu has been reportedly set on fire by unknown suspects.

Our correspondent in Enugu reports all the roads leading to the station also located close to an Enugu popular Shopping Mall, Roban Store have been barricaded by men of the state fire service and security operatives.

Though, the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained  as at the time of filing this report, there  are speculations that it was the handiwork of suspected criminal elements.

Details soon…

 

