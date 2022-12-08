W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Gunmen Attack Rivers PDP Campaign Boss’ Residence

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, December 8th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected political thugs early on Thursday morning invaded the residence of Senator Lee Maeba in the GRA, Phase 3 axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Maeba is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State.

A source told our correspondent that the hoodlums came from a nearby street, shot sporadically at his entrance, and eventually broke into the former Senator’s compound.



They reportedly destroyed about five cars, including a jeep, while three persons in the compound, including Senator Maeba’s relative scampered for safety.

When our correspondent visited the scene about 10:50am, a team of operatives of the Department of State Services and policemen along with the Senator were seen driving into the residence.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=83675

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC Projects Cancellation: Click Below to see full list

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us